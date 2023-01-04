Demi Lovato Shares Photos with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: 'Wishing You All the Best'

Lovato and the Canadian indie rocker ended their year with a snowboarding trip to California's San Gorgonio Mountain

Published on January 4, 2023 06:31 PM
Photo: Demi Lovato/instagram

Demi Lovato is celebrating the start of the new year by sharing sweet photos of her boyfriend, Jutes.

On Wednesday, the songstress, 30, shared snaps from their snowboarding trip to the Big Bear area in California, expressing that they rang in the new year together.

"Ended the new year like this ✨ wishing you all the best for 2023 🖤," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Lovato began the series of pics with a snap of them kissing while wearing winter clothing and sunglasses with the singer rocking Dezi's "Drippy" shades as snow lightly fell around them. For the second, she chose to highlight a photo of the two standing on top of the mountain alongside a statue of a bear.

Demi Lovato/instagram

The couple is then seen enjoying a warm cup of coffee inside a cabin that overlooks the lake. Lovato highlighted the picturesque scene in other snaps, including a short video of the two driving down a road and a wide shot of snow-covered trees.

She also included an individual snap of her smiling as she raises her snowboarding goggles and a pic of Jutes with just as big of a smile as he prepares to put on his gloves.

Demi Lovato/instagram

A source close to the couple confirmed their romance to PEOPLE in August, saying that the singer was in a "healthy and happy relationship" with Jutes.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the insider told PEOPLE. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Lovato and the Canadian indie rocker connected after he co-wrote several tracks on her album Holy Fvck, with the source also adding they have "a lot in common."

Prior to the end-of-the-year trip in December, they celebrated Christmas Eve at Disneyland in Anaheim, California with Lovato sharing romantic photos from the trip on Instagram.

The pair dressed in all-black ensembles in the pics as they experienced many theme park attractions. Lovato captioned the series of snaps, "Merry Xmas everyone," adding a single black heart emoji. In the comments section, Jutes responded to his love, writing, "Love u so much baby 😘😘😘."

