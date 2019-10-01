Demi Lovato Baptized in Jordan River During Spiritual Trip to Israel: 'Never Felt More Renewed'

Demi Lovato is feeling refreshed and renewed after her most recent trip.

The singer, 27, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she recently returned from Israel, where she explored her spirituality and “connection to God” — something she admitted she had “been missing for a few years now.”

While there, Lovato — who identifies as an American singer that was raised Christian with Jewish ancestors — was baptized in the Jordan River, visited the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and worked with special needs children at the Shalva National Center.

“When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes,” Lovato shared in the caption of her post, which included a number of snaps from her trip.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel,” she continued. “I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God.”

“Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” Lovato admitted.

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul,” she added. “I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗”

In a separate post, Lovato shared a black-and-white photo of the Yad Vashem walls and ceiling, which were covered in photos of Holocaust victims.

“My heart was absolutely broken in Yad Vashem. This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget,” she captioned the shot of the memorial.

The singer also posted a snap of herself beaming as she held a little girl in her arms at the Shalva National Center.

“While I was over there I fell in love with this little beauty,” she captioned the sweet photo. “What an amazing center for children with special needs 💗”

Lovato’s trip comes amid a busy time for the star, which includes prioritizing her friendships, beginning a new potential romance, and focusing on her physical and mental health.

A day before sharing details from her Israel visit, Lovato made an appearance at the Dancing with the Stars’ live taping and gushed about her pal and former Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown.

“I had so much fun supporting @hannahbrown tonight at @dancingabc,” Lovato wrote over a photo of Brown and her dancing partner, Alan Bersten on her Instagram Stories Monday. “Y’all vote for my girl every week!!!”

In addition to supporting Brown, Lovato has been busy getting to know former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson.

The pair have gone on a number of dates over the past month — and Johnson even recently revealed that they’ve kissed.

“We’ve gone on more than one date,” Johnson told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their Almost Famous podcast when questioned about his relationship with the pop star.

“I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me,” he continued. “And, uh, she kisses really well.”

Johnson went on to say that he’s “getting to know her for her” and was a fan of Lovato making the first move.

“For one, I’m all about her, too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy,” he explained. “I love that like, ‘come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”