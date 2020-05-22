Demi Lovato Shares Steamy PDA Photos Kissing Boyfriend Max Ehrich as He Says 'Full Heart'

The singer called her boyfriend "magic" while sharing the romantic photos on Instagram

Demi Lovato can't keep her hands to herself.

On Thursday, the "Cool for the Summer" singer, 27, shared a series of steamy photos kissing her boyfriend Max Ehrich. Posting the mirror pics on her Instagram Story, Lovato decorated them with colorful heart emojis, locking lips while at home as they self-isolate together.

For one snapshot, in which the two smile as they embrace embrace each other, Lovato wrote, "U R Magic." Re-posting another pic — in which they bring their dogs into the fold for a family photo op — on his own Instagram Story, Ehrich, 28, wrote, "full heart 😌❤️."

In March, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer began dating Ehrich, an actor known for work on shows like The Young and the Restless.

She has since said she's "really happy" in her relationship, which came after sources previously told PEOPLE that Lovato was "concentrating on herself and her work right" but open to the "next chapter that 2020 will bring."

Lovato also uncovered a prophetic tweet from Ehrich's Twitter feed, in which — back in 2011 — the actor declared that she was his ultimate Christmas gift.

"All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant...." he tweeted at the time.

Re-sharing the throwback post, Lovato wrote: "@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation."

Lovato's friend and collaboator Sam Smith — who recently released a new duet with Lovato titled "I'm Ready" — said they met (and approve of!) her boyfriend.