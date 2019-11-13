Demi Lovato Shares Cuddly Photo with Model Austin Wilson as He Calls Her ‘My Love’

Demi Lovato appears to have a new man in her life.

Late Tuesday night, the singer shared a romantic Instagram photo of herself with model Austin Wilson. In the cuddly snap, Wilson, who is shirtless, gives Lovato a sweet kiss on the cheek as she smiles for the camera.

“My ❤️…” Lovato, 27, captioned the PDA-filled pic.

Wilson also posted a photo of the pair to his own Instagram account at the same time, showing him giving the “Sorry Not Sorry” musician a hug from behind. The model captioned the cozy snap “My Love🥰.”

On his Instagram Story Tuesday night, Wilson also posted a photo of himself playing with Lovato’s dog.

According to his Instagram page, Wilson works as a model in Los Angeles and celebrated his 25th birthday in May. Though it’s unclear how he and Lovato met, they were both friends with model Thomas Trussell III, who died early last month, according to Page Six.

Lovato was most recently linked to Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, though the two never made their romance official on social media. Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the budding romance between the two is “done.”

The pair first struck up a relationship after Johnson appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette and went on “more than one” date after flirting online.

“I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me,” Johnson previously said of their short fling. “And, uh, she kisses really well.”

Earlier this month, Lovato opened up in her first major interview since her overdose in July 2018, and spoke about how she’s stronger than ever.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” the “Confident” singer said at the Teen Vogue Summit. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

“I wouldn’t change the direction of my life for anything,” she said later, speaking about her career in the public eye, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today.”