Demi Lovato may have parted ways with her life coach — and she left a trail of clues on social media for her loyal Lovatic fan base to find.

The singer, who recently revealed she relapsed after being sober for six years, tweeted a cryptic message on Thursday, leading her followers to believe there could be a rift between her and Mike Bayer, who is also the CEO of CAST Centers, a treatment center co-owned by Lovato.

“Good luck on your blog,” Lovato, 25, wrote on the same day Bayer shared a vlog on Instagram in which he shared that his “biggest pet peeve” with celebrities, though he did not name Lovato.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals New ‘Free’ Tattoo She Got with Her Team: ‘Love Is Accepting Someone for Who They Are’

Demi Lovato and Mike Bayer Mike Bayer/Instagram

“I worked in entertainment for many years being a life coach for a lot of different pop stars and actors, and my biggest pet peeve is when they use excuses because they call themselves ‘artists,’ ” Bayer said.

“I’m here today to explain to you that being an artist and being talented are two different things. To me being an artist is living your authentic life. I believe everyone out there is an artist,” he continued.

“I think if somebody uses it as an excuse to be late, or insincere, or rude, or unapologetic, that’s not being an artist. That’s being a jerk. And you shouldn’t stand for that,” Bayer added.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She’s a ‘New Person’ After Revealing Relapse, Performing ‘Sober’ Live

Good luck on your blog. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 6, 2018

Demi liked this comment on this Instagram post: https://t.co/sEwIuQKXLi pic.twitter.com/VVYo4uTXko — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) July 6, 2018

Lovato’s fans implied Bayer’s remarks as a dig to the Tell Me You Love Me hitmaker as one Lovatic even commented, “Good luck on your blog,” which Demi “liked” on Instagram.

The former Disney Channel alum also “liked” actress Ruby Rose’s comment on Twitter, which referenced the “Burn Book” from Mean Girls and the film quote: “You let it out, honey. Write it in the book.”

In addition, eagle-eyed fans of Lovato’s noticed that she unfollowed Bayer from Instagram in June.

Lovato has long battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating – and had been sober for over six years before announcing in June that she relapsed in the lyrics to her new single “Sober.”

This isn’t the first time Lovato had relapsed.

In 2011, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Bayer previously said he met Lovato in 2010 when she was only 17 years old as an alumna of Cast Centers, according to a July 2017 interview.