Demi Lovato is getting through the coronavirus pandemic with a little help from her famous friends.

On Tuesday, the “Anyone” songstress revealed on the at-home edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she’s been in contact with numerous celebrities while self-isolating thanks to her manager Scooter Braun.

“There’s this giant FaceTime group chat that my manager started,” Lovato, 27, shared. “And he just called like 30 random celebrities. It’s actually really funny because the first night that I got on, I answered the phone and it was Bill Clinton on FaceTime. He was the guest of honor.”

“All of a sudden I see Ariana [Grande], Katy Perry, and all these celebrities and Scooter. Every night it’s somebody new, it’s a guest of honor,” Lovato said.

But which guest was Lovato most star-struck over? That would be Mark Cuevas from Netflix’s hit reality series Love Is Blind.

“I freak out over Mark from Love Is Blind,” she admitted. “It’s just really funny because you can’t really get anybody in the entertainment that would be cool because everyone in that chat is in the entertainment business. So you have to get somebody who is a politician or from a reality show.”

“We had someone from Tiger King one night,” Lovato revealed. “It’s so wild, it’s like, ‘Who is gonna be next?’ ”

Last month, Lovato caught up on Instagram Live chat with Miley Cyrus, where the two had a candid conversation about reconnecting after their on-off friendship over the years.

After Cyrus, 27, shared that she struggled with body image after her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, Lovato showed support for the “Slide Away” singer.

“First of all, I’m so sad that you went through that and I had no idea,” Lovato said. “I wish I could’ve been there, but I didn’t know and I feel like we’ve gone through like times where we’re closer and then distant — and that’s fine, that’s what friends do. I just wish I could’ve been there for you. But if that ever f—ing happens again, you better call me.”

Cyrus then touched on their on-off friendship, telling Lovato, “Life is moving so fast that it’s usually hard to slow ourselves down and appreciate people in our lives, and you’ve been that person for me for so many years and we’ve been friends for so long.”

“We can not talk forever and then some bulls— will go down, and I’ll just know you’re the person I want to reach out to,” Cyrus continued. “In dark times, it’s really important to reach towards those who are illuminated. I just think that you’re such a light — even if it took this crisis to get us connected again.”

Likewise, Lovato only had kind words for Cyrus, telling the Hannah Montana alum, “I feel like you’ve always been such a light and that’s why we connected at 14.”

