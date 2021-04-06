"I realize that I never want to settle for anything less than what makes me feel absolutely amazing," the singer-songwriter says

Demi Lovato Says Writing Her New Album Dancing with the Devil Helped Her 'Fall In Love with Myself'

Demi Lovato has mastered The Art of Starting Over — and falling in love with herself.

Chatting with fans for iHeartRadio's Album Release Party for the songstress' new LP Dancing with the Devil, the singer opens about what she learned about herself during the album's writing process.

"What I learned about myself while writing this album is that I'm a catch," the 28-year-old says in the PEOPLE exclusive clip of Thursday's conversation. "I deserve the best kind of love. I hope that everyone that listens to this album can say the same thing for themselves."

"And I realize that I never want to settle for anything less than what makes me feel absolutely amazing," she adds. "This album helped me fall in love with myself because I've never been able to really feel super confident and stable on my own."

And on the LP, the Disney Channel alum sings about letting go of her past loves, including former fiancé Max Ehrich, on several tracks. The LP serves as an ode to what it's like to be happy with who she is on her own.

"This is the first time in my life where I am single and alone and I feel happier than ever before, even happier than some relationships I've been in," she says in the iHeartRadio conversation. "It's been a really cool process getting to know myself."

"I learned that I'm a catch and I deserve someone great and I'm gonna wait until I find them," she adds.

And that person's gender simply doesn't matter, Lovato revealed while speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast recently.

"I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," she said, adding that she's attracted to "anything really."

When Joe Rogan asked if the term "pansexual" fit her, she responded, "Yeah, pansexual."

Lovato sings about her sexuality on "The Kind of Lover I Am."

"I'm feeling good by myself, but if somebody comes along and they just look at me the right way and they tell the right joke, haha, I don't care if you've got a d—, I don't care if you got a WAP," she says in the track's outro. "I just wanna love. You know what I'm saying? Like I just wanna f—ing share my life with someone at some point."