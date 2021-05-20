The "Carefully" singer came out as non-binary earlier this week and changed their pronouns to they/them

Demi Lovato Says They 'Shoved Down' Their Queer Identity for Years: 'I Tried to Fit Into a Mold'

Demi Lovato is living their complete truth.

After coming out as non-binary earlier this week, the singer is opening up about coming to terms with their identity while in the spotlight. PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of Lovato's chat with Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper for Bring Change to Mind's "A Conversation Starter" livestream.

"I had suppressed so much of myself over the years. Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told," Lovato, 28, tells Close and Cooper in the clip. "When I came out to LA, I knew I was queer. But, I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself."

"Because for so many years I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me," they added. "And, so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth."

The all-encompassing conversation also touched on Lovato's battle with an eating disorder and the effects it had on their self-esteem. Today, they've allowed themself to live their life to the fullest, exactly in the way they want.

"My eating disorder taught me to make myself smaller. So that I could please the rest of the world," they said. "And, I realized that I have a loud voice and I'm a performer and me living my truth in front of the world is what's going to make me thrive and happy and so that's what I do. It is a thin line..."

"I could go back to that life very quickly and I don't want to so I live the loudest, fullest life that I can today," they added. "And, it's much more colorful in my house because of it!"

Over the past few months, Lovato has opened up about their queer identity. Lovato came out as pansexual in March after revealing they were queer last fall.

In an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Lovato said they were "super closeted off" because of their upbringing, but shared that they are now "fluid" in their sexuality as they said the term pansexual fits their identity.

"I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia," they recalled, adding "That's it! That's what I'm going with... I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud."