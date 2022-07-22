Demi Lovato is sharing new details about their eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, and the road to sobriety

Demi Lovato Says They 'Rarely Think About Substances' Anymore: 'I'm in Such Acceptance of My Life'

Demi Lovato is opening up about their recovery journey.

The 29-year-old singer spoke with Audacy's Mix 104.1 in Boston on Thursday about their eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, set for release in August, and accepting sobriety as their new normal.

"I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. And I don't think that I wanted it," said Lovato, who recently put out the new single "Substance." "I tried just smoking weed, I tried doing this, I made all of the bargaining choices."

They continued: "And I just realized that none of it works for me. What's come into my life is acceptance... I'm in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me."

The "Cool for the Summer" has long been open about their struggle with addiction, including the lingering effects of an overdose in July 2018.

Though they previously described themselves as "California sober," a term used by people who choose to use marijuana but abstain from alcohol, Lovato said in December that they had cut out the drug.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," they wrote in an Instagram Story. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato, who will celebrate their 30th birthday next month, also reflected on starting a next stage of life and coming into their own.

"There's also an element of life, I'm turning 30 — there's something about entering your thirties that you just become more accepting of where you are in life. And you're not trying so hard to be anybody anymore, you're stepping into your identity, and I think that also really helps," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer said.

Lovato teased that their new album would usher in a new era for them after they posted a photo with several friends dressed in black in January.

"A funeral for my pop music," Lovato captioned the photo, which featured them giving the camera two middle fingers.

They later told Rolling Stone that fans can expect to hear some "heaviness" in their new sound.

"It's a new era reminiscent of my first era," they said. "I'm ever-evolving, ever-changing. I'd like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album — but I do that every album cycle."

Demi Lovato performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shortly after the singer's album announcement in June, they announced a fall tour in support of HOLY FVCK featuring special guests DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent.

"I'm so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I've toured in South America," said Lovato. "We're working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can't wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music."