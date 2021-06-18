Demi Lovato Says Their Message amid Frozen Yogurt Controversy Got 'Lost in Translation': 'I'm Still Learning'

Addressing the April incident on Thursday, Demi Lovato said they "realized that because I was so passionate...I let my emotions get the best of me"

Demi Lovato is determined to keep learning.

The singer, 28, opened up about using their platform to try to spread awareness about causes they're passionate about - and how the message doesn't always land the way it's intended to - during an Audacy Check In on Facebook Live on Thursday.

"Every time I've made a statement over Instagram or Twitter, I felt like it's gotten lost in translation a little bit," they admitted.

Lovato faced backlash in April for speaking out against a small California frozen yogurt shop. On their Instagram Story, they slammed the Los Angeles-based shop The Bigg Chill, saying that they had an "extremely hard" time ordering froyo due to all the sugar-free and "diet foods" the shop offers.

After the shop replied to Lovato, explaining that some of their items are intended for diabetics, vegans, and people with Celiac disease, the "Dancing with the Devil" singer still told The Bigg Chill to "do better" and "find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders." (Lovato later apologized for their comments, saying their "message has gotten misconstrued.")

Addressing the incident again on Thursday, Lovato said they "realized that because I was so passionate...I let my emotions get the best of me."

The lack of nuance in conversations over social media is what prompted them to start their 4D podcast, they added.

"I just thought going forward, I want to have conversations where people can see my face, they can hear my voice, and they can see that I'm still learning as well as the rest of the world," Lovato said.

"I'm by no means an expert on many, many things. But, I'm willing to learn about it and I'm willing to continue to have conversations that either educate me or others on how to make the world a better place."

Lovato, who has long been open about their struggles with an eating disorder and body image, previously apologized for their comments about the frozen yogurt shop in an Instagram video.

demi lovato Credit: Emma Mcintyre/Getty

"When I messaged this froyo place, originally I wanted to make a point, and I wanted to call out behaviors or branding things that didn't sit right with me," they said. "As someone who deals with an eating disorder and is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still to this day have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down."

The Grammy nominee went on to explain that while they were in the store, it "wasn't clear" to them that all of the "diet" and "health food" options were "for specific health needs."

"I didn't know that," they said. "Because it wasn't clear, I definitely jumped to conclusions and probably shouldn't have gone about this the way that I have, but I'm willing to talk to this froyo shop to help get the messaging right."

Lovato went on to stress that their intention was never to come "after a small business as someone with a lot of followers." They also said that they're open to working with the frozen yogurt shop "to help align the messaging to where I feel safe going in there and I can eat the froyo that I went there for."

"People with eating disorders should be able to go in and feel safe wherever they go to eat. That's all I'm asking. Literally all I'm asking," they continued. "If we can make this environment safer for everyone, including people that are in recovery from an eating disorder and just want a little froyo, if we can do that while also giving froyo to vegans and people with diabetes, let's go."