"I feel more joy in my life than I've ever felt because I'm not quieting or diminishing any part of myself," the singer revealed

Demi Lovato Says She Needed to 'Essentially Die to Wake Up' and Feels More 'In Control' of Her Life

Demi Lovato is opening up about her road to recovery and how she's taken back more control in her life.

In a first look at the singer's revealing interview for CBS Sunday Morning, airing this weekend, Lovato tells Tracy Smith that she felt she needed to "die to wake up" and take back her life after her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose.

The "Anyone" singer, 28, first spoke with Smith on CBS Sunday Morning in 2016 where she addressed similar struggles with substance abuse.

Asked about what happened since that interview, Lovato says she was "in recovery from a bunch of things" at the time and was "still miserable" despite being "sober for however many years."

"For the first time in my life had to essentially die to wake up," she says.

Speaking about her overdose, Lovato says she is "grateful" to still be alive as she almost didn't make it through the harrowing experience.

"The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and … like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here," she shares.

"I didn't control any of my life at that period of time," Lovato adds. "I also needed to grow up and take control."

Now, the star says she is more "in control" of her life.

"And that's something I haven't done until the past two years of my life, which is I'm now in control of my finances. I'm now in control of … the food that I eat, how often I work out," she explains.

The emotional interview comes just a few days before Lovato's four-part documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, premieres on YouTube on March 23.

In the tell-all docuseries, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on Tuesday, viewers get an in-depth look at what happened before, during and after the "Confident" singer's overdose.

The songstress bravely opens up about dealing with the trauma that she faced not only from the night of her overdose, but with a previous sexual assault.

Lovato told PEOPLE during a Television Critics Association panel last month that she "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after her drug overdose.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," Lovato said at the time. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."

"I'm so proud of the person I am today," she added. "And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

CBS Sunday Morning airs Sundays at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.