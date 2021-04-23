Demi Lovato Says She Previously 'Jumped into Relationships with Men' to Find 'Stability'

"Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship," Lovato said as she opened up about her queer identity

Demi Lovato isn't on the search for a significant other.

Chatting with Ashley Graham on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lovato shared that she previously would seek stability by speeding into relationships with men, but that she's learned to make sure her own needs are met first.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I noticed that a behavior of mine was jumping into relationships with men," the 28-year-old said on the show. "And sometimes a relationship to other people, and especially to me, looked like stability. But that's not always the answer."

"I found that I actually found stability more on my own," she added. "Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship or something. I got needs and my needs need to be met at some point. So that's going to happen, and I'm excited for that. That'll be fun. But in the meantime, I'm chillin'."

Demi Lovato Credit: Warner Bros.

Lovato also spoke about having to understand what to share with the world and what to keep private since she's such an "open book."

"It's this delicate balance of how much do I share? And how much do I not? And it's just figuring out where those boundaries are that's been a little challenging but I know that ultimately it's really important to me to be as transparent as possible," she said. "I just have to remind myself to shut up sometimes, because I am such an open book that I will keep going and going."

"It's been very empowering and liberating to just fully own my truth and say, 'This is who I am, this is what works for me. And if you don't like it, that's okay. I'm not asking for you to,'" she added.

Much of the conversation following the release of her YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil revolved around her decision to be "California sober," meaning she would drink and smoke marijuana in moderation.

"This term is something that I personally identified with on this journey of finding a middle ground. I've dealt with so much struggles when it comes to addiction, whether it's food, whether it's substances, and this all-or-nothing state of mind of good versus bad foods," she said. "If I don't apply that with my eating disorder recovery, why is that going to work with anything else?"

The new conversation surrounding her sobriety comes after Lovato celebrated 4/20 earlier this week.