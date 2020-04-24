Demi Lovato Says Rehab Prepared Her for Social Distancing amid Pandemic: 'This Is Luxurious'

Image zoom Demi Lovato New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1

Social distancing hasn't been as challenging for Demi Lovato as it's been for many others.

In a new interview on I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, the singer, 27, opened up to the actress about why being indoors has been a relatively positive adjustment in her life.

"What's funny is, one, I'm a homebody because I don't love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good," she said. "But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognized, things like that, that's just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways. I'm a homebody."

Lovato said her previous experiences in rehab (she last entered treatment following her 2018 drug overdose) were ultimately a precursor for the shelter in place practices currently enforced throughout the United States.

"I'm much more used to self-isolation, but I'm also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment. I was like, 'This just feels like rehab,'" she said. "You're on lock down at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they've got beds, except in rehab you don't get TV or your phone, so this is luxurious."

"You don't get to go to the store whenever you want or Postmate whatever you want. It's just interesting. I was like, 'I'm glad that I've already pretty much done this a few times in my life,'" she continued.

Another bonus for the singer? She's been able to focus on her personal life as she takes a break from working on music while social distancing.

"I don't really do well working from home. If I'm home, I want to relax," Lovato said. "I want to spend time with whoever I'm with, and my dogs. I just do better in the studio. I do better on set. I haven't created much while I've been quarantining, but I have been doing a lot of growth and that's journaling, meditating, guided prayers, church services from my phone, things like that."

