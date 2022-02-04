Lovato's new song with Winnetka Bowling League's Matthew Koma titled "fiimy (f— it, i miss you)" is out now

Demi Lovato Says Learning 'How to Be Alone' the Past 2 Years Has Been 'Transformative' for Them

Demi Lovato is finding value in solitude.

"For me, [it's] definitely inspired by real life. We did this one early last year so some time has passed," the star, 29, told the outlet. "Today, I'm feeling good being alone — but I definitely had my sad moment, for sure."

When asked whether it was weird to revisit moments and feelings now that the song is released, they said it was simply "part of the process."

"Sometimes I write songs and by the time I release them, I'm in a totally different mindset. Whether that's the case or not, at some point in time, those were true lyrics coming from my heart from where I was in that moment," they said. "I never neglect the past and how I felt in the past. I just wear my lyrics like a badge of honor like, 'Yeah, this is what I've been through.'"

Meanwhile, learning how to feel good alone is something Lovato really picked up during the pandemic — and in turn, they've learned more about themselves.

"At the beginning of COVID, I wasn't alone. A part of that situation was me not wanting to be alone and then I really came to terms with it. Ever since I've been alone, I feel like I've learned more about myself," they said.

They continued, "I've become more secure in the person that I am. It was just time that I needed to spend by myself because I feel like my whole life — well not my whole life, but ever since I started dating — I was always talking to somebody, or hooking up with someone, or in a relationship, and these past two years have been truly transformative for me."

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

The collaboration between Lovato and Koma, 34, came to fruition when he shared the first verse on TikTok.

"I had no expectation [posting that song], but maybe a couple hours later, I got a message from them," Koma told PEOPLE of teaming up with Lovato. "They were just like, 'Can we finish this together? Or can I at least have the song to listen to?' I was like, 'I'd f—ing love to finish this together. And if you'd be down, would you want to sing on it?' Luckily, they were super into it, which is really cool."