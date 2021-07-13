"It's all about your intention. It's important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it's okay," Lovato wrote during Non-Binary Awareness Week

Demi Lovato Says 'It's a Huge Transition' to Change Pronouns: 'If You Misgender Me, That's Okay'

Demi Lovato understands using their new pronouns can be difficult to remember.

On Tuesday, the singer, 28, shared a short message asking that people make an effort to gender them correctly but that they understand if they "make a mistake," adding that they "accidentally misgender" themselves at times, too.

"If you misgender me, that's okay," Lovato wrote. "I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!"

"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally," they continued. "I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."

Lovato continued the message in her caption saying they understand that pronoun changes "can be confusing for some and difficult to remember for others," but that what matters is putting in the effort.

"It's all about your intention. It's important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it's okay 😊🙏🏼💞 ," Lovato wrote, hashtagging #NonBinaryAwarenessWeek. "Remember that I love you, and to keep going 🤟🏼."

Lovato shared that they identified as non-binary during the first episode of their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast back in May.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," Lovato said then. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Since then, they've been open about never identifying with the "sexy, feminine" person they represented on Disney Channel and on stage.

"I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth. I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with," they told PEOPLE last month. "I did it though because I thought that's how it was supposed to be."

Earlier this month, fellow pop royalty Lizzo corrected a paparazzo after they misgendered Demi.

When the paparazzo misgendered Lovato again by saying "her team," Lizzo stopped to correct the mistake. "Their team," Lizzo emphasized, before explaining, "Demi goes by they."