Demi Lovato Slams Alleged Old Tweets About Selena Gomez from Fiancé Max Ehrich as ‘Fake’

Demi Lovato is slamming resurfaced social media posts allegedly attributed to her fiancé, Max Ehrich, as "fake" and "doctored."

On Sunday night, the "OK Not to Be OK" singer, 28, posted a statement on her Instagram Story in which she said it's "really sad" when those on the internet "put women against each other."

Though she didn't name names, the social media statement came after fans on Twitter circulated old screenshots and videos allegedly linked back to Ehrich, 29, in which he professed his love for Selena Gomez, gushing over the pop star and telling his followers he wanted to marry her.

"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU," wrote Lovato. "Secondly, don't y'all have more important s--- to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven't been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT."

Lovato urged her followers to focus on other more important issues.

"But then I stop and think.. it's hella rude but damn.. I get it. And I don't wanna look at what's really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO," she wrote. "Yes, it's easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s--- out of us all but it's only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER."

Lovato concluded: "So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please."

"All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant...." he tweeted at the time. Re-sharing the throwback post, Lovato wrote: "@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation."

The couple celebrated six months together last week. Lovato and Ehrich became engaged on Wednesday, July 22, during a romantic beachside proposal in Malibu.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar in April, the singer said she was no longer close with Gomez, 28, after knowing her since starring on Barney & Friends together as children.

In January, after Lovato’s moving Grammys performance, Gomez shared love for Lovato and wrote on her Instagram Story: “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

In reference to the supportive message Gomez posted at the time, Lovato told the outlet, “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them.”