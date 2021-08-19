"I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted," said Lovato to The 19th on their coming out journey

Demi Lovato Says the 'Dissolvement' of Their Engagement to Max Ehrich Helped Them Find Their True Self

Demi Lovato is continuing to open up about their coming-out journey.

In an interview with The 19th on Thursday, Lovato, 28, talked about the role the pandemic played in their coming out journey — and shares that in hindsight, the "dissolvement" of their relationship helped them find their true self.

"I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted," they said. "And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."

Lovato shared that they began to identify as non-binary in March 2020 — the very beginning of the pandemic. However, they then got into a relationship with Max Ehrich, which led them to "ignore" parts of themselves.

demi Lovato Demi Lovato | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

"I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé," they said.

Lovato dated Ehrich, 30, for nearly seven months before calling it quits in September 2020.

Lovato then came out as non-binary publicly in May on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, and changed their pronouns to they/them to best represent their "fluidity."

During their interview with The 19th, the singer also shared that they believe their gender journey will last "forever."

"There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don't know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life," said the star. "Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don't know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify."

"And I have a feeling that it's not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but it's about keeping it open and free and just I'm a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well," they continued.

In July, Lovato shared a message asking people to make an effort to gender them correctly, but understood if they "make a mistake."

"If you misgender me, that's okay," Lovato wrote. "I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!"