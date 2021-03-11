Demi Lovato Says Calling Off Recent Engagement Was a 'Huge Sign' in Recognizing Sexuality

"I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am," the singer told Glamour

Demi Lovato is opening up about her journey to finding her sexuality.

Gracing the cover of Glamour's March issue, the singer spoke candidly about how her past experiences have helped her understand her sexuality and find a "sense of relief."

The "Anyone" artist, 28, explained that she "started realizing how queer [she] really [is]" as she continued to get older.

Reflecting on her recent engagement to Max Ehrich, which the pair called off in September two months after Ehrich proposed, Lovato said the brief relationship was extremely eye-opening for her in terms of her sexuality.

"This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign,'" she explained. "I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

While Lovato said she knows how she identifies herself, she told the outlet she is waiting "until a specific timeline" to share with the world.

"I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am. I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do," she said.

The singer went on to explain that many of her past intimate relationships helped her realize that she was looking for something different.

"I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right," she said. "Some of the guys I was hanging out with — when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, 'I just don't want to put my mouth there.'"

She continued: "It wasn't even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex."

In the cover story, Lovato also spoke about her sobriety and her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose, a topic she has continued to speak openly about in recent interviews.

The singer said while she is done with the substances that caused her overdose, she doesn't believe cutting herself off completely from a drink or a "little weed" is the best idea.

"I called [her recovery case manager] and was like, 'Something's not right. I'm living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that's telling me if I slip up, I'm going to die…I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life, too," the musician said.

Last month, as the trailer, debuted for her Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil docuseries, the singer told PEOPLE during the Television Critics Association panel that she "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after her near-fatal drug overdose.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," Lovato said. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."