Demi Lovato Says Being the ‘Breadwinner’ as a Child Star Impacted Their Family Dynamic: 'I Pay the Bills'

Demi Lovato and Drew Barrymore exchanged stories about growing up as child stars, sharing how money and fame impacted their relationships with their families — especially their parents

Demi Lovato is opening up about growing up as a child star with the help of someone who's been in the same shoes — Drew Barrymore.

During the latest episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the 28-year-old singer discussed some of the similarities they and Barrymore, 46, had growing up in the spotlight.

Lovato started off by saying they admired seeing Barrymore, who had her first breakout role in Steven Spielberg's E.T. at 6 years old, have a "good head on her shoulders" today, despite having dealt with the struggles of child stardom.

The "Dancing with the Devil" singer, who recently came out as non-binary, then noted that social media was a "game-changer" and revealed how her money and fame impacted their family dynamic.

"I noticed that when I came into the spotlight at a young age, and then was the breadwinner ... there wasn't a manual for my parents to read and it say, 'Here's what to do to raise a child star,'" said Lovato on the podcast. "They didn't get that."

"So when they would try to ground me at 17, I would say, 'I pay the bills.' And I cringe now when I think about that attitude," they continued. "But when the world is putting you on a pedestal, you kind of think that you could do no wrong. As I've gotten older, I see my parents just as big kids themselves."

Commenting on Lovato's words, the 50 First Dates actress said, "No wonder you won't take an order from an authority figure who's no longer an authority figure because you've now reduced them down with finances and responsibilities."

"I'm having amazing realizations about my own kids and how little I understood what boundaries were. I didn't have them growing up," Barrymore continued, mentioning her daughters, Frankie and Olive, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Lovato talked recently about being an "open book with boundaries" and learning how to be in the spotlight without letting too much of the public into their personal space after growing up as a child star.

"It's never too late to set a boundary with the world. I learned that," they told Barrymore in April during an appearance on the actress' talk show. "I've continued to set boundaries where it seems like I've talked a lot about my life but I didn't talk about everything. That's where my boundary is."