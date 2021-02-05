"This song is a reflection on what it's like to lose who you truly are in an effort to please other people and society," Demi Lovato said of the track

Demi Lovato Teams Up with Sam Fischer for Empowering New Song 'What Other People Say'

Demi Lovato is sharing an important message through song.

On Friday, the 28-year-old singer released her latest single, a new collaboration with Australian singer-songwriter Sam Fischer, titled "What Other People Say."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Centered around staying true to yourself and not losing who you are in an effort to please others, Lovato opens the song with her powerhouse vocals before Fischer, 29, chimes in with his own.

"'Cause I care more about what other people say / I used to not take chances with God's name / But it's been so long since I last prayed," the duo sing in the chorus. "And now I'm all f— up and my heart's changed / 'Cause I care more about what other people say."

Lovato and Fischer also released a lyric video, which features different board game characters sing along to the empowering track.

Fischer wrote "What Other People Say" years ago, according to Billboard, and said in a statement obtained by the outlet that he always knew that the song was destined to be a duet.

Fischer, who said he was "blown away" when Lovato agreed to sing on the track with him, added that the song is "a confession, realizing how far away you can get from who you are in an effort to be liked."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

"It's about the pressures of society and how getting caught up with the wrong things can change you," he continued.

"This song is a reflection on what it's like to lose who you truly are in an effort to please other people and society," Lovato — who previously shared that the lyrics of the song are "so special to my heart" — added in a statement. "It's why I wanted to make this song with Sam — ultimately it's about two humans coming together to connect and find solutions to their problems."

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato to Open Up About 2018 Overdose in New YouTube Docuseries Dancing with the Devil

In an interview with Metro earlier this week, Fischer opened up about how he was "honored" to have worked with the "Skyscraper" singer.

"She connected so deeply with it," Fischer said, noting that working with Lovato was unlike any other experience in his life.

"That girl works so hard, everything is so immaculate with her," he said, "She's incredibly sweet."