Demi Lovato Rewatches Camp Rock — and Hilariously Jokes About How 'Awkward' She Was

Demi Lovato is taking a walk down memory lane!

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday as she rewatched her Disney movie Camp Rock, which premiered in 2008.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first video, Lovato, who starred in the film as Mitchie Torres, could be heard laughing in the background as she recorded a scene of herself and Alyson Stoner.

"It's crazy when I watch this now I see @maddelagarza," the singer wrote, referring to her younger half-sister, actress Madison De La Garza.

As Lovato continued to document the film, she playfully teased herself for her performance. "The amount of awkward f—ing things I did in this movie...I can't," she wrote.

Image zoom Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato went on to point towards another scene, which featured Lovato with Joe Jonas, as additional proof. "I told yall - how awkward am I?!!!" she wrote.

Lovato finished off her rewatch by recording a scene of herself and Stoner performing song "Our Time Is Here."

"This sh— still slaps not gonna lie...," she admitted.

Image zoom Demi Lovato/Instagram

The original Disney Channel movie, which also starred Nick and Kevin Jonas, was released in 2008, when Lovato and the musical brothers were still kids. Sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam followed in 2010.

To this day, Camp Rock is the network’s third highest viewed movie program of all time.

In 2017, Lovato expressed her interest in filming a third Camp Rock movie with the Jonas Brothers.

"We want to come out with an R-Rated Camp Rock 3,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I mean, all of our fans have now grown up and so anybody that watched Camp Rock is now older and can appreciate it."

Image zoom Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato

Nick, 27, went on to share that he would also be onboard for Camp Rock 3. "If the right thing comes together, I think that’d be fun,” he previously told PEOPLE.

"It’s a really delicate thing because [they’re two films] really beloved by fans," he continued. "So I think for it to work, it’d have to be some creative new version where we get a writing team and do something special.”