Demi Lovato Reveals She Relapsed After Six Years in New Song 'Sober': 'I'm Only Human'

Demi Lovato recently relapsed.

On Thursday, the pop star, 25, released a new single, “Sober,” in which she reveals she broke her sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

At the end of the track, Lovato sings: “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2011, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety.

Demi Lovato Neilson Barnard/Getty

But in April, fans online speculated that Lovato had fallen off the wagon when the same photo was posted to separate Instagram accounts: In one post by singer Hayley Kiyoko, Lovato was holding a cup containing a yellow liquid; in the other, the cup appeared to be blurred out.

“I’m not tryna question Demi’s sobriety bc I have a lot of respect for her,” one person commented. “It just seems weird that her best friends post this pic with it shaded and then Hayley who isn’t rlly that close to Demi posts the one where you can see what she’s holding?? Like tf is going on.”

Lovato responded: “I don’t have to defend anything but it was Red Bull.”

I’m absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today… due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates 😔 Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I’m devastated we had to remove those shows. https://t.co/rXn1V4RprD pic.twitter.com/j56IKtJdhv — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 10, 2018

A few days after the Instagram post made the rounds, Lovato announced that she would be canceling the remainder of the South America dates of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today… due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates,” Lovato tweeted April 10. “Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I’m devastated we had to remove those shows.”

RELATED: Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Her Sobriety Journey

In September 2017 Lovato was honored with the “Spirit of Sobriety” award at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills.

“Every day is a battle,” she said at the time. “You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.”