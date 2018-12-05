Demi Lovato is showing her fans that she is a resilient fighter.

On Tuesday, the singer, 26, posted a photo to Instagram in her Brazilian jiu-jitsu robe after an intense martial arts session at her favorite gym, Unbreakable Performance Center, in Los Angeles.

Despite being “sweaty” after her workout, Lovato — who left rehab earlier this month — looked healthy as she posed for the photo sans-makeup.

“Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. 😝💪🏻 #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup 💙🥋” she wrote alongside the selfie.

Lovato has been a longtime fan of the sport, often posting about her workouts and jiu-jitsu accomplishments on social media.

Last year, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer proudly shared the news that she was a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the second of seven levels.

Demi Lovato in 2017

“I’m so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!! I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since,” Lovato posted on Instagram.

One of her trainers, Jay Glazer, who runs the gym, also posted about her achievement. “I’m more proud of the work @ddlovato puts in with nobody watching than I am what she does with the world watching,” he wrote. “Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #bjj, YOU put the grind in!”

Although Lovato has revealed that she trains in several different types of fighting, from boxing to Muay Thai, she previously said that she loves the specific style that comes with Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“I first got into jiu-jitsu because I loved watching people grapple,” Lovato told SELF. “I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense.”

Demi Lovato

Tuesday’s photo is only the third time that Lovato has posted on social media since her major health scare, and subsequently entering rehab.

On July 24, Lovato was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. for 12 days following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, which is currently on the market for $8.995 million. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.

Demi Lovato

The former Disney Channel star first broke her silence on social media Aug. 5 when she shared an update on her health following her hospitalization. (The post has since been deleted.)

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through the difficult time.

Lovato concluded, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

In November, the “Sober” singer shared another photo on Election Day. The post, which was the first time Lovato shared a picture of herself following the overdose, came just two days after PEOPLE confirmed that she was out of rehab.

“I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” Lovato captioned the picture of her voting at a local polling place. “One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! Now go out and #VOTE!”