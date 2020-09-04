Demi Lovato Is 'Reprogramming' Her Approach to Body Image with Support from Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato has fiancé Max Ehrich's full support when it comes to body positivity.

On Thursday, the "Confident" singer, 28, shared a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Ehrich, in which the 29-year-old actor sends her a sweet compliment after Lovato made a comment about her "double chin."

The exchange begins with Lovato sending Ehrich a selfie as she gets her hair done. After Ehrich shoots back a photo of himself wearing a face mask, the pop star writes, "I love you and ignore my double chin."

"I love every part of you baby," Ehrich responds.

"Wait don't ignore it!!! Appreciate it!!!" Lovato then quips. "YES BABY!!!"

To which Ehrich replies with four heart emojis, "AMEN!!!"

"Don't mind me — just still reprogramming my thinking around body image with the most loving fiancé @maxehrich," Lovato captioned the screenshot on her Instagram Stories.

Lovato has often been candid about her struggles with body image, mental health and substance abuse.

Last year, Lovato spoke about her past "fear" of exposing imperfections of her body when she shared an unedited picture of herself wearing a bikini.

“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!” she wrote. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me.”

“So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day,” she continued, seemingly referencing her battle with addiction, as well as her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

“Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL!" she added. "And I love me. And you should love you too!"

In February, Lovato opened up about her recovery from her longtime eating disorder, saying that the pressure to look a certain way was one of the triggering factors in her 2018 drug overdose.

“When you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things, that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder. So I was in that situation — I was just running myself into the ground, and I honestly think that’s kind of what led to everything happening over the past year,” she told Ashley Graham on the model’s Pretty Big Deal podcast.

“It was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn’t and then living this kind of lie, and trying to tell the world that I was happy with myself when I really wasn’t.”