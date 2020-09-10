"Take a moment today to check in with yourself and your loved ones," the singer said

Demi Lovato Reminds Fans to 'Check in with Yourself' Sharing New Marshmello Song 'OK Not to Be OK'

Demi Lovato is offering a friendly reminder to check in on your own mental health.

On Thursday, the "I Love Me" singer, 28, debuted her new collaboration with Marshmello title "OK Not to Be OK," as well as its very own music video. In the video, Lovato sings to her younger self about

"When you're high on emotion/ And you're losing your focus/ And you feel too exhausted to pray/ Don't get lost in the moment/ Or give up when you're closest/ All you need is somebody to say/ It's okay not to be okay," she sings in the song.

Sharing colorful, dreamlike artwork for the new single on Instagram, Lovato encouraged her followers to invest in their own self-care: "#OKNotToBeOK is out now with the incredible @marshmellomusic!! Take a moment today to check in with yourself and your loved ones 💖 ," she wrote.

Earlier this week, Lovato opened up about her own mental health, telling Good Morning America about her mission to raise awareness about the stigmas that surround it.

When by GMA's Amy Robach on Wednesday whether she feels ashamed of her mental health struggles, Lovato said she is "not necessarily ashamed" but "maybe just a little embarrassed that I've gone through some of the things or made some of the choices that I've made."

"And I think that's natural for anybody that's you know, made mistakes in their mental illnesses," added the star. "But I also know that a part of getting rid of the stigma is spreading the awareness and talking about it."

Lovato has never been one to shy away from discussing her own struggles with mental health and has always been an outspoken supporter for those dealing with the same issues. Now, the "Anyone" singer is a spokesperson for Talkspace, an online therapy platform that connects users with licensed therapists from the comfort of their own home.

"It's so important that I am sharing these conversations and taking this next step with Talkspace," she said of the partnership, which she hopes will help others battling mental health issues.

Lovato also assured fans that they "are absolutely not alone right now."

"There are so many people, more than ever before that are feeling exactly what you're feeling," Lovato said. "When you are struggling, sometimes you tend to seek out permanent solutions for temporary problems, but those have lasting impacts that make a ripple effect in so many people's lives. There are people there that love you and care about you and that will answer the phone if you call."

"And if they're not there for you," she added, "put on my music and I'll be there."