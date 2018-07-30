Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized After Suffering Complications from Apparent Overdose: Sources

Although Demi Lovato is expected to make a full recovery following her apparent overdose, it’s not yet known whether her recovery process will include entering rehab.

“It’s too soon to say what the next steps are in terms of entering treatment,” a source close to Lovato tells PEOPLE. “Right now everyone is focused on getting Demi physically healthy.”

Although the singer was on the mend after being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, “Demi wasn’t doing well over the weekend,” a second source tells PEOPLE. “She came down with a fever and showed signs of an infection. She is currently being treated for issues that are very common after a drug overdose. She will need to stay in the hospital for a few more days, but is expected to make a full recovery.”

The first source adds. “She has her family and Wilmer with her and by her side every day. Everyone just wants to help get her to a healthy place.”

A source previously told PEOPLE on Friday that Lovato’s family “is pushing for rehab,” adding that “they have looked into several options.”

Demi Lovato MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Demi Lovato Is ‘Getting Better’ as Ex Wilmer Valderrama Spends ‘Hours’ with Her Every Day: Sources

While 25-year-old Lovato recovers in the hospital, where she’s been since Tuesday morning, she’s had the constant support of her family, as well as her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama,” a source told PEOPLE on Saturday.

“Wilmer has spent hours at the hospital with Demi every day,” a source told PEOPLE of the actor, who dated the singer for six years before their split in June 2016. “He seems very concerned about her.”

Valderrama rushed to Lovato’s side on Wednesday after initially being very “shocked” by the news, a source close to the former couple previously told PEOPLE. Valderrama was seen visiting Lovato again on Thursday, when a photo of him at the hospital emerged.

Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage

RELATED: He Is the Love of Her Life’: A History of Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama’s Special Relationship

The singer’s publicist released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Lovato “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

Though reports have indicated the overdose, which occurred at her Hollywood Hills home, was heroin-related, a source close to Lovato previously told PEOPLE that it was not.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato’s Backup Dancer Asks Fans to Stop ‘Negativity’ After Singer’s Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

The “Stone Cold” singer has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she received professional assistance for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

In March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but three months later, in June, she released a new song, “Sober,” in which she suggested that she had relapsed.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.