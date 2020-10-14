Demi Lovato Encourages Fans to Vote with New Political Ballad ‘Commander in Chief'

“I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year's election,” Demi Lovato wrote

Demi Lovato is using her music to encourage her fans to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old artist dropped a new ballad, “Commander in Chief,” that takes aim at President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Commander in Chief, honestly/If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep,” Lovato sings in the chorus. “Seriously, do you even know the truth?/We're in a state of crisis, people are dying/While you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief/How does it feel to still be able to breathe?”

She continues in a later verse, “We were taught when we were young/If we fight for what's right, there won't be justice for just some/Won't give up, stand our ground/We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down/Loud and proud, best believe/We'll still take a knee.”

Announcing the song’s release on her Instagram page late Tuesday night, Lovato posted a photo of herself wearing a black face mask with the word “VOTE” on it.

“I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this years election,” she wrote in the caption, also sharing that she would be dropping a music video later on Wednesday. “Find your voter information at iwillvote.com.”

On her Instagram Story, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer responded to some comments from critics who expressed that those who don’t share her political views “feel like they can’t listen” to her music anymore.

“This is my response to anyone who wants to silence me,” Lovato wrote, sharing a screenshot of her response to one commenter.

“You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well?” her comment said. “Or did you forget that we aren’t just around to entertain people for our entire lives ... that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well?”