Demi Lovato Battles Herself Before Realizing She Is a 10 in the Video for New Single 'I Love Me'

Demi Lovato is back in full effect.

The pop star, 27, released her newest single “I Love Me” on Friday, paired with a music video in which three different Lovatos fight it out.

However, it does not take long for Lovato to realize fighting against herself is not getting her anywhere so she opts to love herself instead.

And, with that, let the uplifting anthem begin!

Lovato announced the news of her track ahead of its release on Monday with a post that she shared on her Instagram. “Couldn’t keep it a secret any longer!!!” she wrote. “My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday 💗💗.”

“The world’s not ready for this song…❤️❤️❤️,” Lovato’s mom Dianna De La Garza commented. Angelo Kritikos, the photographer behind Lovato’s announcement photo, also commented. He wrote, “CANT [sic] WAIT FOR THE WORLD TO HEAR.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, the talk show host dove into Lovato’s love life and spoke to the singer about being alone — and loving herself.

“I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” she began. “I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”

“I Love Me” comes a little more than one month after Lovato released her comeback track “Anyone” in January. She tearfully delivered a powerful performance of the song at the 2020 Grammys, which marked her first time singing in a live show since her July 2018 drug overdose.

Moments after hitting the Grammys stage, Lovato was overcome with emotion. Her eyes welled up with tears as she took a moment to reconvene before starting again to complete the song in her second attempt.

Exactly one week later, she kicked off Super Bowl LIV with her emotional rendition of the national anthem.

Lovato has been open about her sobriety journey after overdosing at her home in Hollywood Hills. Though the singer has not officially announced a new album, “Anyone” was the first work she dropped since she left rehab in November 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.