Demi Lovato Thanks the 'Ones Who Never Left Me' 1 Week After Revealing Relapse

Demi Lovato is thanking fans for their continued support.

A week after revealing she relapsed after six years of sobriety, Lovato took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful,” Lovato, 25, captioned an Instagram video from a recent concert, which included the text: “Thank you Lovatics.”

Last week, the pop star surprise-released a new track, “Sober,” in which she alludes to falling off the wagon.

“I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings in the heartbreaking ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

The Grammy-nominated singer has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year. Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety.

On Sunday, Lovato performed “Sober” live for the first time at the Lisbon, Portugal, stop of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. After she left the stage, she took to Twitter to address her ongoing recovery.

Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten ❤️ @rockinriolisboa pic.twitter.com/cv51ssaqu4 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 24, 2018

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”