Demi Lovato Reflects on Rehab and Eating Disorder During Virtual Sonny with a Chance Reunion

Demi Lovato got candid about her struggles during a reunion with her pals from Sonny with a Chance.

The "Anyone" singer opened up about her stints in rehab and eating disorder in a pre-recorded virtual chat posted on Saturday with cast members from the Disney Channel hit series, as well as stars from its spinoff So Random!

Lovato, 27, was joined by Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling Knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas for the reunion.

At the beginning of the chat, Arm, 24, asked what everyone has been up to. "I went to rehab. Several times!" Lovato responded, which earned laughs from her former costars.

Lovato was only 19 when she exited Sonny With a Chance after its second season. At the time, she entered treatment for “physical and emotional issues” for the first time. The rest of the cast, along with several new additions, went on to star in So Random!

"When I went away to treatment for the first time, I remember you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it," Lovato told Thornton, who starred in both shows as Tawni Hart.

"You dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV," Lovato said. "I looked at that as, 'I wish I had that so bad.' Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time, but I'm so much happier now with the mentality that you have."

Lovato continued: "I look back and I'm like, 'Man, it's a shame we wasted any energy thinking about what we wore on set.' I went to Will and Grace this time and I literally spent 10 minutes in the wardrobe room. My fittings used to be an hour. But now I'm just like, 'It doesn't matter. What I'm wearing doesn't matter to people.' "

"But you really inspired me a lot and I hope that my future kids someday have the same mentality that you had at the end of the show,' " she told Thornton, 34.

Lovato recalled that she was "so miserable and angry" while working on Sonny with a Chance, and said, "I felt like I was being overworked."

"I felt bad because when I went back to Will and Grace, I was like 'Gosh, I miss Sonny so much and I would do anything to recreate the set because I miss that environment, the fun times that we would have.' It was just so great. It definitely makes me question what I want to do in the future, more acting, more singing, or what."

Lovato also applauded her former castmates for continuing the show without her. "When I left, you don't expect the show to go on without you, but it did," she said. "I couldn't have been happier for all of you, and I just wasn't in a period of time where I was ready to be on camera again. I could not go back to that environment and there were other things that factored into it."

Later on, in the virtual chat, Thornton recalled how Lovato's dressing room was "98 degrees every day."

"I had an eating disorder and I was underweight and freezing," Lovato responded.

"I would have people over for meetings on my lunch breaks, because that's how much I worked," she recalled. "People would come in, I'd be covered in a blanket and people would say, 'Why is it 80 degrees in here?' I was like, 'Because I'm freezing.' They would be like, 'Oh my god, what's wrong with you?'"

Although Lovato has nothing but fond memories from her time on Sonny with a Chance, she said she would prefer to reunite with her former costars for a brand new project.

"I had the best time with you guys and when I think about the show, I miss you guys," she said. "And I miss spending time with you and joking and going to Kitchen 24 on our lunch breaks… If we were ever to do anything, I think we should just do a whole new thing."