Demi Lovato Regrets Documenting Sobriety Journey in Multiple Films: 'I Wish I Would Have Waited'

Lovato spoke to Alternative Press about her feelings toward documentaries including 2012's Stay Strong, 2017's Simply Complicated and 2021's Dancing with the Devil

By
Published on August 30, 2022 12:45 PM
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Demi Lovato is taking a break from documenting their recovery journey through films.

In a new interview with Alternative Press magazine to promote her latest album Holy Fvck, Lovato opened up about her feelings toward documentaries she's released throughout her career about her sobriety journey, some of which she's previously claimed were filmed while she was not sober.

Following 2012's Stay Strong, 2017's Simply Complicated and 2021's Dancing with the Devil — released to accompany the 30-year-old musician's Unbroken, Tell Me You Love Me and Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over albums, respectively — Lovato told the outlet she won't be filming another documentary anytime soon.

"Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too," they said in the cover story. "And if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos."

The "29" singer-songwriter, who's gone to rehab several times for substance abuse, eating disorders and mental health concerns, has changed their approach to sobriety over the years. Dancing with the Devil documented Lovato's attempt at being "California sober," which began in March 2021 and ended in December of the same year with another stint in a treatment center.

"I wish I would have waited until I had my s--- figured out more because now it's cemented," Lovato said before clarifying their current relationship with substances. "Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> Announces Eighth Album 'HOLY FVCK': 'Never Have I Been More Sure of Myself and My Music'
Demi Lovato. Brandon Bowen

Lovato may have no interest in filming another documentary at the moment, but they'd still like to continue sharing their journey with the world in other formats, possibly an interview or autobiography: "My story's not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I've written a book, 'OK, this is me grown up.'"

A memoir-style book would mark Lovato's second work as an author following 2013's Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year, a collection of positive self-help affirmations.

Elsewhere in the Alternative Press interview, she spoke about no longer relating to Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over because of her "California sober" lifestyle at the time, which contributed to psychedelic elements in the music's production.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> Announces Eighth Album 'HOLY FVCK': 'Never Have I Been More Sure of Myself and My Music'
Demi Lovato 'Holy Fvck' Cover Artwork. Island Records

"I'm proud of the last album that I did, but it just didn't feel like me," said the ex-Disney Channel star. "I wanted to put music out that I would have fun touring with, and I can't say that about my last record."

"I was so high the whole time smoking weed that I wasn't focused," they continued, noting that Holy Fvck was crafted with live performances at the forefront of their mind. "I wanted to perform stuff that felt genuine and authentic to where I'm at today, and what I'm listening to... I'm in a new chapter of my life, and I want my music to reflect that."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

