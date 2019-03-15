Demi's Struggles
23 featured stories since

Demi Lovato Reflects on 'Mistakes' and Recovery on Would-Be 7-Year Sobriety Anniversary

Demi Lovato
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"If you've relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it's possible to take that step towards recovery," the singer said

placeholder
By
Jeff Nelson
March 15, 2019 05:20 PM

Demi Lovato is opening up about her recovery journey on what would have been the seven-year anniversary of her sobriety.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, 26, had lived a sober life for more than six years before she relapsed last year.

“Today I would’ve had 7 years sober,” the pop star, 26, wrote on her Instagram story Friday. “I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes.”

“Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over. I didn’t lose 6 years; I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count,” Lovato said.

Lovato added: “If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery. If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Recently Checked into a Treatment Facility but Not Because She Relapsed: Source

Demi Lovato's Instagram Story
Demi Lovato's Instagram Story
Demi Lovato/Instagram
Demi Lovato's Instagram Story

Last July, the Grammy-nominated musician suffered a terrifying drug overdose at her home in Los Angeles. She was hospitalized for more than a week, then sought treatment at an in-patient facility; in November, PEOPLE confirmed Lovato left rehab.

Despite reports Lovato relapsed in February, a source close to the singer recently told PEOPLE the rumors are not true — but that the star did choose to check into a treatment facility recently to continue working on her health.

“She has not relapsed since she overdosed. She did recently go to a facility, but it was her own decision,” the source said at the time. “It was one trip to a treatment facility for a few weeks outside of Los Angeles.”

Now back home in L.A., Lovato is “taking care of herself and is in a positive place,” the source added. “She’s working out and getting back in the studio to make music.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Breaks Silence After Overdose and Hospitalization: ‘I Will Keep Fighting’

After leaving rehab, Lovato was linked to designer Henry Levy, but the source confirmed the pair recently split. Following the breakup, Lovato revealed she’s focusing on her health and happiness on Instagram.

Last week the singer — who in January revealed she was six months sober — sent herself a bouquet of roses, and the attached card read: “You’re beautiful, you’re loved, and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life … Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers … #selflove.”

Demi Lovato
Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

RELATED: Demi Lovato Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety After Overdose: ‘Best Day Ever’

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010 she entered a Chicago-area rehab facility, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

One year ago, the former Disney star revealed she had celebrated six years of sobriety. But in April rumors of a relapse swirled, and on June 21, Lovato confirmed she had fallen off the wagon in “Sober,” a heartbreaking ballad about her relapse.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Skip
Demi's Struggles
23 featured stories since
Demi Lovato's Mom Detailed Her 'Heartbreaking' Addiction Battle, from 'The Ultimate Breaking Point' to Relapse
7/24/2018
Demi Lovato Started to Believe the 'Myth of Moderation' Before Apparent Overdose: Source
7/25/2018
Justin Bieber Reacts to Demi Lovato's Apparent Overdose: 'I Thought She Was Sober'
7/25/2018
Demi Lovato Is 'Doing Okay' but 'Still Being Monitored' as She Remains Hospitalized: Source
7/26/2018
Demi Lovato's Family 'Pushing for Rehab' After Singer's Apparent Overdose: Source
7/27/2018
Demi Lovato Is 'Getting Better' as Ex Wilmer Valderrama Spends 'Hours' with Her Every Day: Sources
7/28/2018
Demi Lovato’s Mother Felt Powerless to Curtail Her Daughter’s Excessive Lifestyle: Source
7/28/2018
Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized After Suffering Complications from Apparent Overdose: Sources
7/30/2018
Demi Lovato Has Agreed to Enter Rehab: 'She Understands the Severity of Her Overdose' Says Source
8/3/2018
Wilmer Valderrama Attends Charity Event After Sources Say Ex Demi Lovato Has Agreed to Enter Rehab
8/4/2018
Demi Lovato Breaks Silence After Overdose and Hospitalization: 'I Will Keep Fighting'
8/5/2018
'Warrior' Demi Lovato Gets Love from Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, & More Stars After Overdose
8/6/2018
Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's Overdose — and What's Next
8/7/2018
Kelly Osbourne Reveals Relapse and Celebrates Newfound Sobriety After 'Hardest Year of My Life'
8/9/2018
Demi Lovato Temporarily Checks Out of Rehab to Seek Additional Treatment in Chicago: Source
8/10/2018
Wilmer Valderrama Reportedly Has Life on Hold to Support Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato in Rehab
9/20/2018
Demi Lovato Takes Casual Stroll Outside Rehab After Her Mom Says Singer Is 'Doing Really Well'
9/24/2018
Demi Lovato Is Out of Rehab 3 Months After Overdose: 'She Seems to Be Doing Well,' Says Source
11/4/2018
Demi Lovato Breaks Social Media Silence After Return from Rehab: 'So Grateful to Be Home'
11/6/2018
Demi Lovato in 'Great Mood' After Leaving Rehab — Inside Her Ongoing Recovery: Sources
11/7/2018
Demi Lovato and Designer Henry Levy Break Up: Source
3/5/2019
Demi Lovato Sends Herself Flowers After Split from Henry Levy: 'You're Beautiful, You're Loved'
3/7/2019
Demi Lovato Reflects on 'Mistakes' and Recovery on Would-Be 7-Year Sobriety Anniversary
3/15/2019

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.