Demi Lovato Reflects on 'Mistakes' and Recovery on Would-Be 7-Year Sobriety Anniversary

Demi Lovato is opening up about her recovery journey on what would have been the seven-year anniversary of her sobriety.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, 26, had lived a sober life for more than six years before she relapsed last year.

“Today I would’ve had 7 years sober,” the pop star, 26, wrote on her Instagram story Friday. “I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes.”

“Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over. I didn’t lose 6 years; I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count,” Lovato said.

Lovato added: “If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery. If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it.”

Demi Lovato's Instagram Story

Last July, the Grammy-nominated musician suffered a terrifying drug overdose at her home in Los Angeles. She was hospitalized for more than a week, then sought treatment at an in-patient facility; in November, PEOPLE confirmed Lovato left rehab.

Despite reports Lovato relapsed in February, a source close to the singer recently told PEOPLE the rumors are not true — but that the star did choose to check into a treatment facility recently to continue working on her health.

“She has not relapsed since she overdosed. She did recently go to a facility, but it was her own decision,” the source said at the time. “It was one trip to a treatment facility for a few weeks outside of Los Angeles.”

Now back home in L.A., Lovato is “taking care of herself and is in a positive place,” the source added. “She’s working out and getting back in the studio to make music.”

After leaving rehab, Lovato was linked to designer Henry Levy, but the source confirmed the pair recently split. Following the breakup, Lovato revealed she’s focusing on her health and happiness on Instagram.

Last week the singer — who in January revealed she was six months sober — sent herself a bouquet of roses, and the attached card read: “You’re beautiful, you’re loved, and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life … Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers … #selflove.”

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010 she entered a Chicago-area rehab facility, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

One year ago, the former Disney star revealed she had celebrated six years of sobriety. But in April rumors of a relapse swirled, and on June 21, Lovato confirmed she had fallen off the wagon in “Sober,” a heartbreaking ballad about her relapse.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.