Demi Lovato recreated the night of her near-fatal 2018 overdose for her "Dancing with the Devil" music video

Demi Lovato Says Recreating Night of Her Overdose for 'Dancing with the Devil' Video Was 'Not the Easiest'

Demi Lovato dug deep for the emotionally raw performance in her latest music video.

The two-time Grammy nominee, 28, spoke about recreating her near-fatal 2018 overdose for her "Dancing with the Devil" video on Instagram Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I've ever done…," Lovato captioned a clip from the video. "I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I'm here today and I'm happy you are too."

For the music video, which premiered on Friday, the singer recreated the moments leading up to, during and after her overdose, wore similar hair and makeup as well as a green jacket close to the one she wore that night.

Lovato recently opened up about the overdose in the YouTube Originals docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, directed by Michael D. Ratner, who also helmed the music video.

She recounted the night she relapsed in 2018, after six years of sobriety. "I picked up a bottle of red wine [one] night, and it wasn't even 30 minutes before I called someone that had drugs on them," she said.

"I'm surprised that I didn't OD that night," Lovato continued. "I ended up at a party and ran into my old drug dealer from six years before. That night I did drugs I had never done before."

"I'm really lucky to be alive," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato: It Feels Great to Live In My Truth Fearlessly

The "What Other People Say" artist previously spoke to PEOPLE about her second chance. "It feels like such a fresh start. I feel like I am the freest I've ever been. It feels great to live in my truth fearlessly," she said.

"I feel proud, but I also know I'm not hanging my hat up yet," she added. "I have so much work to continue to do, and the work that I've done has been so exciting because it's opened up my doors to my spirituality, embracing my identity, coming into myself more and just exploring that."