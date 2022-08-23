Demi Lovato Recalls Starting to Use Opiates at 13 After a Car Accident: 'Looking for an Escape'

Demi Lovato is opening up about experimenting with drugs and alcohol during her teenage years.

On Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the "Confident" singer — who's currently promoting her upcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck — recalled trying drugs for the first time.

"I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13," she told host Alexandra Cooper. "I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn't think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter but I was already drinking at that point. I had been bullied and was looking for an escape."

Lovato, 30, said their mother then took away the pills and "locked them up" after she saw how many they were consuming.

The Disney Channel alum also revealed that she "drank a lot" in their teenage years. They added that their first time drinking was "alone" and that she stole beer from her stepdad's refrigerator. She said the incident "should have been a major red flag."

Lovato admitted to later experimenting with cocaine, saying, "At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much and then kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18."

They added that when she finally received help her team was "really supportive" because it had been a "long time coming."

Lovato also opened up about her relationship on Call Her Daddy. They did not reveal the identity of their partner on the podcast but celebrated her 30th birthday with boyfriend Jutes in Los Angeles earlier this week.

They said the relationship is "going really well."

Lovato also shared what she looks for in a partner, saying, "I have to laugh. I've dated people that were beautiful or sexy…I still am the person I'm dating is so hot and so sexy and I am obsessed. But like, the most important thing is eventually over time. We grow old, looks fade and things like that, you have to find someone who completely understands you. But, most importantly to me, makes me laugh."

Last week, the new lovebirds were also photographed holding hands in New York City as they went public for the first time.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that Lovato had been quietly dating someone new.

"It's a really happy and healthy relationship," said the source. "He's a super great guy."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.