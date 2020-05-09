Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich were featured in the new music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's duet, "Stuck with U"

Demi Lovato Says She Is 'Really Happy' with Boyfriend Max Ehrich After Posting Kissing Video

Demi Lovato can't get enough of her boyfriend Max Ehrich.

The "I Love Me" singer spotlighted the sweet moment during the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's song "Stuck with U," when she and her new actor beau are seen kissing under a starry-sky projection.

Hours after the music video dropped on Friday — which marked the first time Lovato has publicly confirmed her relationship with Ehrich — the artist shared an extended clip of the couple smooching as they slow dance along to the new track.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now," Lovato, 27, wrote of being among the many couples featured in the music video.

She also raved, "Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell... 🥰🥰🥰 #stuckwithu."

Ehrich, 28, also shared the PDA clip on his Instagram page, captioning the heartwarming video, "my whole heart," adding a bursting heart emoji.

On Lovato's Instagram Story Friday, she posted about their cameo in the video, tagging Ehrich and leaving a series of loving, heart-filled emojis.

The star-studded music video also includes sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Jaden Smith and more people social distancing.

"This video was too f---ing cute. Beautifully written and incredibly sung. Congrats fam @arianagrande @justinbieber @scooterbraun @sb_projects," Lovato wrote in another slide on her Story.

Image zoom Demi Lovato/Instagram

In March, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer began dating Ehrich, an actor known for work on shows including The Young and the Restless.

The pair have been self-isolating together during the pandemic, spotted last month running errands side by side while donning masks.

Pal Sam Smith — who recently released a new duet with Lovato titled "I'm Ready" — said they met (and approve of!) her boyfriend.

“They seem so sweet,” the singer, 27, told Andy Cohen of Lovato and Ehrich during an appearance on his SiriusXM radio show last month. “She seems happy at the moment, which is the most important thing.”

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Ariana Grande/Youtube

In late March, Lovato made a brief, accidental appearance during one of Ehrich’s Instagram Live sessions. In the video, the actor was playing the piano for fans when Lovato jumped in from behind, wrapping a blanket around her beau.

“I’m on live! I’m on live!” Ehrich whispered to Lovato, who quickly hid as Ehrich covered his mouth, laughing and looking at the camera.

Ehrich has also posted other videos and photos of himself snuggling with Lovato’s pups, Batman and Ella, on his Instagram. Lovato left a sweet comment on one such post.

“Quarantine daze,” he captioned a photo of himself lying on a bed next to Batman. Lovato was quick to comment on the post, sweetly writing, “My angels.”