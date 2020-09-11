Demi Lovato Says Quarantine 'Accelerated' Relationship with Max Ehrich: 'Makes or Breaks the Deal'

"I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine," Demi Lovato said

Demi Lovato has been spending all her time in quarantine with her fiancé Max Ehrich — and loving it.

The singer, who recently released a collaboration with Marshmello titled "OK Not to Be OK," spoke with The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 about her six-month-long relationship with actor Ehrich, who proposed in late July.

"I was set to have my comeback this year after being out of the spotlight for a while. And, things didn't really go according to plan, but like I said, everything is about timing," Lovato, 28, said.

She and Ehrich, 27, were first romantically linked in March, when California enforced lockdown restrictions, and PEOPLE confirmed they were dating later that month.

"We were able to share this time together that we wouldn't have normally gotten to spend. And that accelerated our relationship on a level that you can't really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I'm really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day," the pop star said.

Looking back at the timeline of their romance, Lovato shared that she knew right away that Ehrich was someone she wanted to self-isolate with.

"We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, 'Look, we're quarantining together. Um, cause I love you,' " she said.

The pair first lived at her apartment building before moving into her mother Dianna de la Garza's home. "We were sleeping on a futon, so we weren't really doing a bunch of cooking or anything like that. We were Postmate-ing and wiping down all the packages," she recalled.

And recently, Lovato purchased a new home in Studio City, California, for $7 million. "I did just get a house and I will have a good cooking space for that. But he's the first person in my life that I've ever really wanted to cook for," she said when asked if she moonlights as a chef.

For now, however, Lovato said she's only learned how to make rice.

"That's all I know how to cook and I'm not even very good at that yet. So we're mastering that, but he's like a pesca-vegan. So he eats fish, but has certain dietary restrictions. It's really funny cause we work so well together — I'll order my Taco Bell and he'll get his like healthy food," she explained.

While she's fine-tuning her culinary skills for Ehrich, he's been helping her stay grounded amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"No matter where we are, what we're doing, he'll either pull out, a meditation guided meditation music thing, or he'll just be like, 'Hey babe, like, hold my hand, let's breathe.' And we do breathwork, where you breathe in one nostril, breathe out the other it's like Kundalini breathwork," she raved. "Whether it's us falling asleep to a guided meditation or waking up to a guided prayer meditation, it's just like those little things that are implemented in my life every day are really making a difference."