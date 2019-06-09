Demi Lovato Proudly Cheers on Sister Madison De La Garza at Her High School Graduation

Demi Lovato is a proud older sister!

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer showed up to support her younger sister, 17-year-old Madison De La Garza, as she walked across the stage to receive her high school diploma in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Lovato, 26, shared the celebration on her Instagram Story, showing her fans a series of photobooth snaps taken with her sister, other family members and some of De La Garza’s schoolmates. De La Garza, who will be joining the incoming class at Chapman University in California, also shared the festivities on her own social media.

Demi Lovato & Madison De La Garza via Instagram story (cali.aka.sarah) OMG they're sooo cute 😍 pic.twitter.com/SZmhlkiR1Q — Stacy (@Stacy_Anastasia) June 8, 2019

“We made it,” the high school grad captioned a video on her Instagram Story of her and her peers dancing along to “Congratulations” by Post Malone following the ceremony.

She also shared the same photobooth snaps as Lovato, writing: “I. feel. so. loved.”

And Lovato wasn’t the only special family member who showed up to see De La Garza’s milestone moment. The student was in tears when her “popo” surprised her by flying out from Texas to see her graduate.

i’m still in shock. my popo surprised me and flew out all the way from texas to see me graduate 😭 he hasn’t been back in LA for over 60 years. i’ve never felt so loved and so blessed pic.twitter.com/rXrTNKVcno — Madison De La Garza (@MadDeLaGarza) June 6, 2019

“I’m still in shock. my popo surprised me and flew out all the way from texas to see me graduate,” she captioned the heartwarming video on Twitter. “he hasn’t been back in LA for over 60 years. I’ve never felt so loved and so blessed.”

The week prior to seeing her younger sister graduate, Lovato was supporting close friend Christina Aguilera as she kicked off her new Planet Hollywood residency, The Xperience, in Las Vegas.

Documenting the entire show on her Instagram Story, Lovato praised the 38-year-old’s opening night show as being absolutely “perfect.”

“The f— queen herself,” she captioned a couple of photos of the pair cuddling up backstage following the big show.

“Haven’t seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can’t believe how much life has changed since then. Honored to call you a friend,” she added. “Keep it up queen.”