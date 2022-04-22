Singer Demi Lovato promises a return to emo-rock for their eighth studio album, saying, "It's a new era reminiscent of my first era"

Demi Lovato Says They Are 'So Proud' of Forthcoming Album: 'It's My Absolute Best Yet'

Demi Lovato attends the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil" at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.

Demi Lovato is proud of themselves.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, the "Stone Cold" singer got candid with fans about their new album and what it symbolizes to them.

"Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it," they wrote, "It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today."

They continued, "Yesterday I posted a song called 'Happy Ending' and even tho I wrote this in an incredibly dark place, I'm so grateful I'm no longer in that low, cold and lonely place... I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life...my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again."

To conclude, Lovato said they can't wait for fans to see their newest work: "I can't wait for everyone to hear. I love you all."

After the post, Lovato shared videos of them rocking to a song from their new album in the car. The song, which showcases their pitch perfect belts and vocals, has the chorus: "Come make this place new to me by christening the city of angels."

Lovato's upcoming album will be their eighth studio album — a follow-up to the April 2021 record Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over.

As for what to expect in the new album, the Sonny with a Chance star has already given some major clues.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old singer posted a photo with seven friends, all clad in black, and described the get-together as a sendoff ceremony for their "pop" sound. "A funeral for my pop music," Lovato, who was seated in the center and flashed the middle finger, said of the snap.

Those gathered to say goodbye included music manager Scooter Braun, with Lovato also tagging label Island Records.

After saying goodbye to pop, Lovato revealed they'll make their return to emo-rock, a genre they've been a fan of for years now.

The singer even shared a throwback photo on Instagram that showed themselves in their rock era back in 2009. "15 & it wasn't a phase," they wrote.

When asked if they're going back to rock, emo days by Rolling Stone, Lovato answered, "that, but better."

They continued, "And also, there's a bit of… and when I say heaviness, I don't mean lyrically, but heaviness as in some of the sound that I haven't done before, which is exciting. It's a new era reminiscent of my first era."

"I'm ever-evolving, ever-changing," they said to the magazine, "I'd like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album — but I do that every album cycle."

Lovato's previous album Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, was accompanied by a four-part documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which saw Lovato share the story of their near-fatal 2018 drug overdose for the first time and give fans a glimpse into their recovery.

As the trailer debuted for docuseries, the singer told PEOPLE during the Television Critics Association panel that they "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after their drug overdose.