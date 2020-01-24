Demi Lovato Previews Song Written Before Her Overdose: 'I Hear These Lyrics as a Cry for Help'

Demi Lovato‘s new song is a snapshot of her state of mind before her overdose.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1, the 27-year-old “Confident” singer spoke out for the first time about her song “Anyone” — which was written and recorded before she overdosed at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, in July 2018.

She’ll be singing the tune for the first time at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” Lovato says on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, in a preview that premiered on Friday’s Good Morning America. “And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, “Let’s help this girl?” ‘ “

“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” Lovato added. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ “

Image zoom Demi Lovato New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1

Lovato’s interview with Lowe is the first time she is breaking her silence about life after her overdose, admitting that her outlook has changed completely since her brush with death.

“My success does not measure my happiness,” Lovato said. “When I think about what makes me happy now, I think about my family, I think about my friends.”

Those friends, and learning how to pick them, have been a major part of Lovato’s recovery. She admitted to Lowe that she’s made mistakes when it comes to who she’s surrounded herself with in the past, and has been learning now who to keep close to her in her life.

“You still have to make a decision every time like, ‘Is this somebody I want around?’ If it’s not conducive to your journey that you want to be on, there’s no reason for them to be around,” Lovato said.

“I think I still have that error of judgment,” she added. “You learn, for your entire life, red flags [and] things to look for. Unless you’re 100 years old with a bunch of life experience, you’re never going to know right away who’s good for you and who’s not. Sometimes you get fooled.”

Overall, she sees the experience in a good light. “When I’m struggling or when I’m going through a rough time, I look toward the future for hope,” she said. “To change my perspective on things — especially when I got through something difficult, I always stop and I think, ‘Why is God putting me through this?’ “

That future includes a big goal she has for the next decade: having children of her own.

“I want to start a family. That would be dope,” said Lovato. “I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman. I just know that, at some point, I would love to do that this decade.”

Lovato’s performance at the Grammys will be the first time she has performed live since before her drug overdose.

Following the Grammys, the singer is set to perform the national anthem before the Super Bowl in Miami on Feb. 2, joining a stacked lineup with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlining the halftime show.

The singer follows in the footsteps of Gladys Knight, who performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2019 Super Bowl. The year prior, Pink took the field to sing the national anthem while battling the flu. Country star Luke Bryan sang the anthem in 2017.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live on Jan. 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST