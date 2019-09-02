Demi Lovato Praises Taylor Swift's Music: 'Life's Too Short for Women to Not Support Other Women'

Demi Lovato has nothing but love(r) for Taylor Swift.

A little over a week after Swift, 29, released her seventh studio album Lover, Lovato, 27, shared her thoughts about the new tracks on her Instagram Stories Monday.

Despite recent speculation that the singers were not on good terms, Lovato made it clear that those rumors couldn’t be farther from the truth as she publicly supported Swift’s new album — and the one particular song she’s been rocking out to.

Sharing a screenshot of Swift’s “Cruel Summer” playing on her phone, Lovato wrote, “A jam” along with a praising hands emoji.

She went on to compliment Swift and squash rumors between the pair by writing, “Life’s too short for women to not support other women.. especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift.”

The supportive message eventually caught the attention of Swift, who was thrilled to receive such a kind note from Lovato.

“This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face,” she wrote beside a screenshot of Lovato’s Instagram Stories. “Thank you @ddlovato.”

In true Swift fashion, the singer also added a gif of two hugging cats with hearts to her post.

Their public display of support comes one week after fans began to speculate that the singers were feuding following a cryptic message by Lovato on Instagram.

Last Monday night, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed why she did not attend the 2019 MTV VMAs on her Instagram Stories.

“I skipped the VMA’s for a REASON,” she posted in white text on a black background, later adding in another post, “Well that and I just hate award shows.”

Some fans and followers were quick to assume that she may have been throwing shade at Swift, who took home three awards last Monday night for best video, visual effects, and video for good.

Lovato also previously sided with her new manager, Scooter Braun, in his public feud with Swift earlier this summer over his purchase of Swift’s music catalog when he acquired Big Machine Label Group.

Swift had accused Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying” over the years.

However, in a photo captured by The Pop Hub Twitter account, Lovato seemingly denied that her post had any reference to Swift.

The photo shows that Lovato had liked a post on Instagram that called-out people for thinking she was shading Swift.

“Demi Lovato has been working on a new project for days,” it read. “We understand that you are not fans of Demi, as shown by your biased posts against her before, but tweeting stuff like this for attention is very low. This post had absolutely nothing [sic] do with Taylor Swift at all.”

Lovato, who had been teasing a new project ahead of the VMAs, later confirmed that she did not “shade anyone” and missed the annual awards show due to her upcoming guest role on NBC’s Will & Grace.

“Btw… I didn’t ‘shade’ anyone last night. My REASON for not going is because I’m literally living my dream being on Will & Grace rn so stop reaching,” she wrote.

Of her acting gig, the star also added ahead of her reveal, “it’s making me SO HAPPY, I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing.”

In a separate post after announcing the news, Lovato added, “They’re the dream team 🙌🏼 honored to be a part of this cast. Last night was amazing and I can’t wait to return for more!!! Thank you @nbcwillandgrace 💗💗💗”