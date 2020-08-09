"I love you honey and I'm SO PROUD," Demi Lovato said of her fiancé's upcoming music project

Demi Lovato Praises 'Future Husband' Max Ehrich's New Music: 'So Obsessed with Everything About Him'

Demi Lovato is a big fan of her man!

Just hours after celebrating her five-month anniversary with fiancé Max Ehrich, the 27-year-old pop star gave a sweet shout-out about her fiancé’s forthcoming music project.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“God I can’t wait for y’all to hear my FUTURE HUSBAND’s music,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a short clip of one of his songs. “I’m so obsessed with everything about him.”

“I love you honey and I’m SO PROUD,” she added.

As if the pair couldn’t get any cuter, the 29-year-old actor replied by sharing that he’s just as excited for Lovato to release what she's been working on. “I love you so much baby,” he wrote. “Thank you for being my muse and I CANNOT wait for you to share your masterpiece of an album.”

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Mah Ehrich/Instagram

In addition to all of his frequent tributes to Lovato, Ehrich often posts snippets of himself singing on Instagram.

Just days before getting down on one knee, Ehrich — whose song “Ride was featured on the soundtrack to Walk. Ride. Rodeo — shared a black-and-white clip of himself singing a cover of Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel.”

“Oof.. you better play something happier when I come home,” Lovato commented on the post, before adding that her bae sounded “beautiful.”

The couple got engaged in July, less than four months after PEOPLE revealed they were dating.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato wrote on Instagram alongside their happy announcement. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."