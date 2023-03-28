Demi Lovato Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Partner Jutes: 'You're a Literal Dream Come True'

Demi Lovato is head over heels for her boyfriend Jutes.

The singer celebrated her musician partner's birthday on Tuesday with a heartfelt Instagram post. Alongside a series of loved-up photos and mirror selfies, Lovato, 30, gushed about their love for Jutes, who they said deserves "the world" in a lengthy caption.

"My sweet angel — it's officially your birthday!!!" she wrote of Jutes, whose full name Jordan Lutes. "I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

Lovato continued, "I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine."

Jutes shared the post to his own Instagram story, writing, "Got all I need for my birthday right here. I love you baby 🖤🥰."

The Canadian indie rocker — who co-wrote several tracks on Lovato's recent album Holy Fvck, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" — and Lovato began dating this summer, PEOPLE confirming their relationship in August.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

The couple have "a lot in common," the source shared, including their mutual sobriety journeys. Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 drug overdose.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the insider added. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Since PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in August, the pair has slowly begun sharing their love publicly.

In February, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party, and each gushed about the other in a pair of Valentine's Day posts on social media later that month.

"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true," Lovato wrote of Jutes in a caption marking the romantic holiday. "I'm so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled with joy I can't even begin to explain."

Jutes called Lovato his "best friend twin flame soulmate sugar pie sweet pea honeybun ladybug dream girl" in his post, saying that the singer makes him "so happy."