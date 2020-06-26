Demi Lovato's Cutest Photos with Her Boyfriend, Max Ehrich

Lovato clearly does not mind being stuck with Ehrich while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande released their song, "Stuck with U," the couple took part in the video, confirming their relationship by dancing around the room and sharing a sweet kiss. "Happy to be part of something so special right now," Lovato wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the pair. "Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell..."