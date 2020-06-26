Demi Lovato's Cutest Photos with Her Boyfriend, Max Ehrich
Lovato and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, have been linked since March 2020 and are already relationship goals
Demi's Got a Boyfriend
In March 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer was dating Ehrich, an actor known for work on shows like The Young and the Restless.
Sealed with a Kiss
Lovato clearly does not mind being stuck with Ehrich while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
When Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande released their song, "Stuck with U," the couple took part in the video, confirming their relationship by dancing around the room and sharing a sweet kiss. "Happy to be part of something so special right now," Lovato wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the pair. "Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell..."
No Makeup
Ehrich loves Lovato just the way she is. The singer shared on her Instagram story, "I now spend my days in a bathing suit with no makeup with someone who accepts and loves me for who I am; Flaws and all." She added, "I love you @maxehrich."
Couple's Vacation
The pair went to Joshua Tree National Park in California and took gorgeous photos at sunset.
Sweet Smooch
Lovato wrote of the trip on Instagram, "Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days."
She also thanked her new love "for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️"
Take a Hike
For his part, Ehrich wrote of their adventure, "magical weekend in Joshua Tree with the love of my life 💘."
Sultry Selfies
The pair are masters of the sultry pool selfie.
Poolside PDA
Ehrich posted a photo of the pair kissing in the pool on his birthday writing, "blessed birthday 🎂 thanks for all the love."
Smile Big
The singer looks totally happy to be with the actor. Look at those smiles!
Total Bliss
The pair are not afraid of a little P.D.A.
Green with Envy
In honor of her boyfriend's birthday, Lovato posted a series of photos of the two on Instagram along with a caption gushing about Ehrich.
"BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick," she began.
"Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝 We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F--- if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!"
Flower Power
The singer wrote of her boyfriend, "I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich."