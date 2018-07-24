Demi Lovato Performed 'Sober' 2 Days Before Hospitalization for Apparent Overdose

Just two days before she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose, Demi Lovato belted out the lyrics to the song in which she revealed her relapse.

The singer, 25, performed her latest single, “Sober,” at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, on Sunday. She released the song in June, detailing the end of her six years of sober living.

Lovatics captured footage of the concert on social media, sharing photos and videos of the pop star also singing her hits “Give Your Heart a Break,” “Sexy Dirty Love,” “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell Me You Love Me.”

Lovato, who showed off her newly blonde hairdo, was dressed in a patterned pantsuit with a black belt around her waist.

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that Lovato remains in “stable” condition at a Los Angeles hospital, after reportedly being found unconscious by paramedics and was revived with the emergency medication Narcan, according to audio of a 911 call published by TMZ.

Demi Lovato

In the wake of Lovato’s hospitalization, multiple sources told PEOPLE that there were red flags before her overdose.

“This is absolutely what so many people feared would happen. She has not been sober for quite some time but more tragically, has had no interest in being sober,” a source with knowledge of the star’s ongoing sobriety struggle, said.

Another source with knowledge of the situation revealed, “Things have been a total mess for months,” claiming that “she and her team severed ties, and they played a large part in getting her sober years ago. She hasn’t been in a good place.”

Lovato has long been vocal about her struggles with substance abuse, including alcohol and cocaine.

“Start using again and it’s a slippery slope right back to rock bottom,” a separate insider said about Lovato’s relapse. “The minute she started using again, the clock was ticking down to this exact moment.”

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.