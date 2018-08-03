Demi Lovato Has Agreed to Enter Rehab: 'She Understands the Severity of Her Overdose' Says Source

Demi Lovato has made a huge step in her recovery.

Sources tell PEOPLE the 25-year-old “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer has agreed to enter a drug treatment center following a relapse and overdose that has left her hospitalized for the past 10 days.

“Demi is well enough to leave the hospital this weekend. She has agreed to rehab and will go straight to an in-patient facility,” one source says. “It’s her choice to go to rehab. This is not anything that can be forced.”

“She understands the severity of her overdose and the recovery has been very challenging for her,” the source continues. “She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

Lovato has been staying at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was admitted on July 24 after being found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home earlier in the day. Her immediate family and close friends — like ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama — have since flocked to her side.

A second source says her loved ones have been encouraging Lovato to head to rehab all along.

“Her family has been pushing for her to get treatment in a center. The goal has been to get her physically healthy and now that Demi is stable they’re focusing on getting her clean again,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “It won’t be easy but Demi agreeing to rehab is a huge step for her recovery.”

As fans know, Lovato has long battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating.

The Disney Channel alum entered treatment in 2010, where she received professional assistance for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. Lovato relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

She publicly celebrated six years of sobriety after having opened up about her issues with addiction in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

But even after treatment, insiders say she still struggled with her private pain. “Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons,” a Lovato source previously told PEOPLE. “She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for a while, but not completely sober for six years.”

In June, Lovato revealed she had relapsed in a new single.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang on the heartbreaking piano ballad, “Sober.”

At the end of the track, Lovato sings: “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.