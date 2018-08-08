Ruby Rose Says 'Amazing' Friend Demi Lovato Is ‘Going to Come Back Stronger’ After Overdose

Ruby Rose is supporting her friend Demi Lovato following her shocking overdose.

“She’s a strong girl, and she’s an amazing girl, and she’s gonna definitely come back stronger, for sure,” Rose, 32, tells PEOPLE of Lovato.

On July 24, the pop star, 25, was hospitalized following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home.

In the hours after the news of the overdose broke, a slew of celebrity friends — from Nick and Joe Jonas to Ariana Grande and Rose — took to social media to share their support for Lovato.

“My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today,” wrote Rose, who stars in the new sci-fi movie The Meg (in theaters Thursday). “I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you.”

This Saturday, almost two weeks after Lovato was initially hospitalized, Lovato left the hospital and entered an in-patient treatment facility, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE. And on Sunday, a note from the singer was posted to Lovato’s Instagram account.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” Lovato wrote. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Once again, friends and family took to social media to encourage Lovato amid her ongoing journey to recovery.

“Oh baby,” Jennifer Lopez wrote in the comments, “sending you love ❤️.”

“You will come out on the other side,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote. “Stay strong D ❤️.”

Added Khloé Kardashian: “You are a warrior!! Focus on you and know that everyone is [rooting] for you. You are so very loved!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

During her hospitalization, the former Disney star was surrounded by her loved ones, including mom Dianna De La Garza, 56, stepdad Eddie De La Garza, 53, sisters Dallas, 30, and Madison, 16, and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, 38.

“They all want Demi to be the best she can,” a source close to Lovato told PEOPLE. “Demi is surrounded by a lot of love. She has people in her life that really care. She has a long journey ahead, but with all the love, her journey could absolutely be a positive one.”