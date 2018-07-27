Demi Lovato Fans Gather at Canceled Concert Site to Sing "Sober" After the Star's Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato‘s fans came together on Thursday to sing the star’s emotional ballad “Sober” at Atlantic City Beach, the concert venue where she was scheduled to perform before she was rushed to the hospital after an apparent overdose on Tuesday.

In a video posted to Twitter, fans show their utmost support for the star by singing the lyrics to her latest single.

The song details her recent relapse after celebrating six years of sobriety in March. Lovato was seen belting out the tune just two days before her apparent overdose while performing at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings on the track. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

“I’m sorry that I’m here again,” she adds at the end. “I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

Lovatics gathered together to sing Demi Lovato’s emotional single “Sober” in Atlantic City where she was originally scheduled to perform today 💗 pic.twitter.com/9M9ZIJ1nhs — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) July 27, 2018

The impromptu choir of Lovatics quickly attracted a crowd, many of whom were visibly moved by the gesture. “We still love you!” the fans shout at the end of the clip.

The former Disney superstar has been battling mental health and addiction for years. She opened up about her struggles in her documentaries Stay Strong (2012) and Simply Complicated (2017).

Despite her hardships, Lovato’s fans have stayed extremely dedicated and have shown their immense support on social media. Many of her fans took to Twitter to share personal stories of how the artist helped them through tough times of their own.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Demi Lovato’s Overdose — and What’s Next

“I remember one night in the hospital after an attempt [on my life], I was sitting in my hospital room on the floor next to the radio with my head against the wall and tears were streaming down my face,” wrote one fan, using the hashtag “#HowDemiHasHelpedMe.”

“Then Skyscraper came on the radio. and I knew id be okay,” they added, referencing Lovato’s 2011 song about staying strong after being knocked down.

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe i remember one night in the hospital after an attempt, i was sitting in my hospital room on the floor next to the radio with my head against the wall and tears were streaming down my face.

then skyscraper came on the radio.

and i knew id be okay. — kelsi🎗#prayfordemi (@kelsicatalano) July 25, 2018

Another fan spoke of how Lovato helped with their sobriety.

RELATED: ‘I Had Hit Rock Bottom’: Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Her Sobriety Journey

“#HowDemiHasHelpedMe when I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi’s speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help. I just recently passed 5 years clean and I credit that partially to her,” the Lovatic wrote.

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe when I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi’s speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help. I just recently passed 5 years clean and I credit that partially to her. ❤️ — kevin #PrayForDemi (@slaymedems) July 25, 2018

The singer was additionally scheduled to perform with Jason Mraz in Toronto at the RBCxMusic benefit concert Sunday, but this show has also been canceled due to her hospitalization.