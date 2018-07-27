Demi Lovato's Family 'Pushing for Rehab' After Singer's Apparent Overdose: Source

As Demi Lovato continues recovering from her apparent overdose in the hospital, the singer’s family is working on making arrangements for Lovato to go to rehab.

“Demi’s family is pushing for rehab,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that “they have looked into several options.”

The source suggests that Lovato remained hospitalized as of Thursday evening because her relatives are still trying to make treatment arrangements and may not want the singer to return home in between.

“After an overdose, it’s encouraged to head straight to rehab,” the insider adds. “If the person is allowed to return home first, it’s harder to commit to rehab.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Is ‘Doing Okay’ but ‘Still Being Monitored’ as She Remains Hospitalized: Source

Demi Lovato David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

A source previously told PEOPLE on Thursday that Lovato “is doing okay, but is still being monitored.”

“An overdose is something very serious and can cause organ failure. It’s important for her to make sure her body is recovering,” the source said, adding that it is now “safe” for Lovato to leave the hospital if she is so inclined.

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s 911 Call Released, Assistant Begs ‘No Sirens Please’ as Paramedics Rush to Scene

Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning following an apparent overdose that occurred at her Hollywood Hills home.

The singer’s publicist released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Lovato “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

Though reports have indicated the overdose was heroin-related, a source close to Lovato previously told PEOPLE that it was not.

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Friends Are Worried She Won’t Seek Help After Apparent Overdose, Says Source

Demi Lovato MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

In audio obtained by TMZ on Thursday of the 911 call made from Lovato’s house, the caller — whom PEOPLE identified as Lovato’s assistant — alerts the male dispatcher of the incident while requesting he tell paramedics to shut off the sirens.

“Wait, no sirens please, right?” she asks as the dispatcher replies: “No no, this is a medical emergency. I don’t have control over that. … This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible.”

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Reveals the ‘Final Intervention’ That Got Her Sober: ‘I Had Hit Rock Bottom’

The Disney Channel alum has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she received professional assistance for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

In March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but three months later, in June, she released a new song, “Sober” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.



If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.