Demi Lovato‘s journey to recovery continues.

Almost a month after revealing she had relapsed, the pop star, 25, was hospitalized following an overdose on Tuesday.

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010 she entered a Chicago-area rehab facility, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

This March, the former Disney star revealed she had celebrated six years of sobriety. But in April rumors of a relapse swirled, and on June 21, Lovato confirmed she had fallen off the wagon in “Sober,” a heartbreaking ballad about her recent relapse.

Below, a look at the days leading up to Lovato’s overdose, what happened on Tuesday — and what’s next.

Demi Lovato Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Initial Spiral

Per sources, Lovato has been struggling with her sobriety for months.

“You could tell when Demi was doing well with her sobriety because she wasn’t hanging out at clubs,” a source tells PEOPLE of Lovato’s recent activities. “She has still very much kept up her work schedule and daily life, but there have definitely been signs that she isn’t doing great with her sobriety.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Mom Detailed Her ‘Heartbreaking’ Addiction Battle, from ‘The Ultimate Breaking Point’ to Relapse

Indeed, Lovato sparked questions regarding her sobriety (and romance rumors) when she was spotted leaving a club with pal G-Eazy early in the morning on July 15. Then, just two days before her hospitalization, the singer forgot the words to her relapse-inspired ballad “Sober” at a California concert, telling the audience: “F–k, I forgot the lyrics.”

A separate source close to the situation told PEOPLE: “Things have been a total mess for months. She and her team severed ties, and they played a large part in getting her sober years ago. She hasn’t been in a good place.”

Demi Lovato (July 24, 2018)

The Day of the OD

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed Lovato was rushed to a hospital from her Hollywood Hills home around 11:30 a.m.

Audio of the emergency call obtained by TMZ revealed the pop star was unconscious upon their arrival and revived with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. (The medication, which is sprayed into one nostril, is able to immediately restore normal breathing in someone who has overdosed on fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers for 30 to 90 minutes.)

Hours after the news of the hospitalization broke, PEOPLE confirmed Lovato was “stable.”

Demi Lovato MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

On Tuesday evening, her rep released the following statement, obtained by PEOPLE: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The overdose came after a night of hard partying, another insider told PEOPLE.

“She and her ‘friends’ were on a binger the entire night,” an insider tells PEOPLE of the house party that continued after the group left Saddle Ranch. “The people she has been hanging around lately aren’t her real friends; they don’t have her best interests at heart. She’s pushed her true friends away.”

Demi Lovato Christopher Polk/Getty

The insider added: “She had to find creative and sneaky ways to get drugs because her team and those that really care about her really try to keep a close watch on her.”

According to The Blast, Lovato and other people at her home were “uncooperative” with police and would not tell responders what drugs she took when questioned about her overdose. LAPD officers collected an “item of evidence” related to illegal drugs that is not typically associated with heroin, the outlet reports.

Demi Lovato with her mom Dianna, step-dad Eddie and sisters Dallas and Madison Amber Augustin

Her Support System

Since news of Lovato’s overdose broke, the pop star has received an outpouring of support from fans and friends (including longtime friend Nick Jonas and her ex Joe Jonas), as well as peers like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

E! News reported Tuesday that Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, and her 16-year-old half-sister, Desperate Housewives alum Madison De La Garza, were seen at the hospital that afternoon.

And PEOPLE confirmed that the star’s ex, longtime love Wilmer Valderrama, 38, visited her in the hospital Wednesday.

“He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn’t prepared for this,” the source close to Lovato told PEOPLE.“He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him.” Valderrama himself tweeted that he was “shocked” by the overdose.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Lester Cohen/WireImage)

What’s Next?

As of Thursday, Lovato remains in the hospital.

“She is doing okay, but is still being monitored,” a fourth source told PEOPLE, adding that it’s now “safe” for Lovato to leave the hospital if she is so inclined. “An overdose is something very serious and can cause organ failure. It’s important for her to make sure her body is recovering.”

“Sometimes this situation is the best possible,” the fourth source said. “And most people using drugs are very confident they will never overdose. It’s easy to continue abusing when you can shrug your shoulders and tell yourself you have everything under control. After an overdose, you can’t claim this anymore. You had an overdose and there is no way to dismiss it. An overdose might need to happen for someone to understand that they really need help.”

Demi Lovato David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Reps for Lovato have not revealed whether she plans to enter treatment once again.

The Lovato insider speculated to PEOPLE: “The thing about an addict is that you become so good at hiding it. She’s a really smart girl. When she had work commitments, she could pull it together. But that’s how she’s always been, and this might not be her rock bottom.”

The insider added: “Demi has to want to get help. She can’t be forced into rehab or treatment. It won’t work.”

As for whether she’ll face any repercussions with the law? Legally, Lovato is in the clear.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE the pop star is not under any form of criminal investigation; while the police spokesman would not elaborate further, officers reportedly did not find any drugs at the scene, nor would Lovato cooperate when asked what she had taken.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.