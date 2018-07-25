Demi Lovato and Pals 'Were on a Binger' Night Before Overdose and Had Narcan on Hand: Source

Prior to her apparent drug overdose on Tuesday, Demi Lovato‘s friends had a strong suspicion an incident like this would occur.

“She and her ‘friends’ were on a binger the entire night,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “They keep Narcan on hand for such situations – they were prepared for this. The people she has been hanging around lately aren’t her real friends – they don’t have her best interests at heart. She’s pushed her true friends away.”

The source adds, “She had to find creative and sneaky ways to get drugs because her team and those that really care about her really try to keep a close watch on her.”