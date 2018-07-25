Demi Lovato and Pals 'Were on a Binger' Night Before Overdose and Had Narcan on Hand: Source

Prior to her apparent drug overdose on Tuesday, Demi Lovato‘s friends had a strong suspicion an incident like this would occur.
The “Sorry I’m Not Sorry” singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following the incident at her Hollywood Hills home, hours later appearing “alert and stable,” a close source confirmed to PEOPLE.
According to the emergency call audio obtained by TMZ, Lovato had been unconscious prior to the EMTs’ arrival and revived by her friends with Narcan, an emergency medicine used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. Though reports have indicated the overdose was heroin-related, a source close to Lovato claimed to PEOPLE that it is not.
And while the insider says Lovato is “capable” of pulling through this, sources close to the star told PEOPLE they had been fearing an incident like this for an extended period of time.
“Things have been a total mess for months. She and her team severed ties, and they played a large part in getting her sober years ago. She hasn’t been in a good place,” a close source claimed.
Last month Lovato released her new hit song, “Sober,” revealing her recent relapse following six years of sobriety. She performed “Sober” in Paso Robles, California, just two days prior to the apparent overdose.
Since her apparent overdose, Lovato has received a massive amount of support and well-wishes from fans and close friends, including ex Wilmer Valderrama.
“He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn’t prepared for this,” the source told PEOPLE. “He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him.”
The source added Valderrama has “always cared deeply for her and they truly remained friends after they broke up.”
And though Lovato has been vocal about her struggles throughout the years, another insider revealed that Lovato’s period of sobriety was full of ups and downs.
“Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons. She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for a while, but not completely sober for six years.”